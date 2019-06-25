Huge Explosion Rocks Oil Refinery in Spain Near Gibraltar - Reports

A huge explosion has ripped through an oil refinery in Spain near Gibraltar, sending plumes of "toxic black cloud" into the sky, El Espanol reported.

A fire has reportedly engulfed a chemical plant operated by the company Indorama in the city of Cádiz.

The local police tweeted that authorities in Gibraltar are aware of the fire at Guadaranque Industrial Park and are "assessing the situation and possible impact it may have on Gibraltar".

The city council has stated that the cloud of smoke created by the blaze isn't toxic, but added that the nature of the fire made it extremely difficult to extinguish.

UPDATE: Until the Gibraltar authorities can confirm the chemical composition of the smoke plume and as a precaution, people should keep doors and windows closed. The Chief Minister has offered the assistance of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service to the Spanish authorities. — HM Govt of Gibraltar (@GibraltarGov) 25 июня 2019 г.

"We have been monitoring the plume. The majority is to the west of Gibraltar over the sea. The smaller and higher element of the cloud is above the height of the Rock. Under current meteorological conditions, there is no cause for concern," the government of Gibraltar said on Twitter.

Ojo a la gente que viva en el Campo de Gibraltar ⚠️😷. Densa humareda por incendió en la petroquímica de San Roque, Cádiz pic.twitter.com/HDzg1u0qWR — Albert 🧩 (@Albert_Edero) 25 июня 2019 г.

Suspected Indorama Corporation fire in Algeciras, spreading toxic smoke across the Gibraltar and Southern Spain region @BBCBreaking @SkyNewsBreak @IOSH_tweets pic.twitter.com/fpgu2JkZK6 — AssessNET by RISKEX (@AssessNET) 25 июня 2019 г.

