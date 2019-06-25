BoJoNoShow: Jeremy Hunt Mocks Boris Johnson On Twitter After Sky News Debate Postponed

Jeremy Hunt offered his rival for PM Boris Johnson an early debate on Sky News. Sky News are geared to cancel the Tory leadership debate following Johnson’s refusal to take part.

Tory leadership candidate and foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt has derided Boris Johnson following his refusal to partake in a public debate prior to the Tory membership vote.

Despite writing a letter to Boris Johnson asking him to commit to an early election to show the Conservative Party membership and the country what each candidate offers, Sky News had to postpone the debate until 1st July following Mr Johnson's rejection of the offer from leadership opponent.

Mr. Hunt took to Twitter Tuesday, saying that it was not fair to the public and that he would instead answer questions on Twitter. He punctuated the post with the hashtag #BoJoNoShow.

— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 25, 2019

Supporters of Mr Johnson attacked the hashtag and criticised Mr. Hunt for offering a continuation of Theresa May's policies.

— vince francis (@Uvote4yourself) June 25, 2019

Other’s accused the leadership contest in general for having a democratic deficiency. Dubbing the Conservative elections the "selectorate".

— Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) June 25, 2019

Critics of Jeremy Hunt slammed him for refusing to meet with junior doctors during his tenure as Health Secretary.

— Steve Turner (@Sturneroo7) June 24, 2019

— Alan Quinn (@evenoxmyx) June 25, 2019

Participants in the foreign secretaries Twitter questions asked if he would prioritise healthcare as PM.

— Dhinta Foster (@dhifoster) June 25, 2019

​On Monday, Mr Hunt called Boris Johnson a "coward" saying it was "disrespectful" to Conservative Party not give members a real choice before voting.

In an interview with LBCs Nick Ferrari, Boris Johnson rebuffed the accusations of cowardice, pointing to the 16 hustings the two leadership candidates will do before the membership vote in just under a month.

Mr Johnson said he would attend an event between the two rivals on ITV in July.