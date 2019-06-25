Kuwait Airways Boeing Hits Bridge in Nice Airport (Video)

A Kuwait Airways Boeing 777 rammed into an airport bridge in Nice, France causing numerous flight cancellations, the Daily Star reported.
Later, Kuwait Airways stated that all passengers and crew had been safely evacuated from the aircraft without injuries. The company also noted it is ready to help the French authorities in the investigation that was launched after the incident.
Y a de la casse a l'aéroport de Nice, juste ça va coûter des millions 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/21Fn0pgpzx— Bıggıe 🏆6️⃣⭐+🔴⚫💶 (@Biileeeel) June 24, 2019
