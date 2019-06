The ministers are expected to discuss alliance member commitments during the two-day summit, held amid rising tensions in the Middle East, with the US announcing the deployment of 1,000 extra troops and an airstrike carrier group to the region to oppose Iran.

The meeting comes after last week the Iranian military downed an American drone, stating that it violated the country's airspace. In response, Washington claimed that the aircraft was operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to US President Donald Trump, the American military planned to retaliate, but he stopped the strike against Iran 10 minutes prior to its start.

