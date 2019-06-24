Register
19:31 GMT +324 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British MEP Nigel Farage speaks during the launch of the Brexit Party's European election campaign, Coventry, England, Friday, April 12, 2019.

    Sour Grapes? Nigel Farage Calls for Investigation Into Peterborough By-Election 'Vote-Rigging'

    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 41

    As his nascent Brexit Party appears to be drifting from the headlines amidst the Tory leadership drama, Mr Farage has once again thrown himself to the fore of British politics, this time by making an unprecedented claim against the rival Labour Party.

    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has called for an investigation into accusations of impropriety in this month’s Peterborough by-election, in which the fledgling party were defeated by a slim Labour Party majority.

    The declaration comes amidst reports of suspicious irregularities in the use of postal voting during the election, which Labour’s Lisa Forbes - who was herself engulfed in controversy after being accused of sharing anti-semitic content on social media - won by a slither of 683 votes.

    Mr Farage has made a call for an end to the postal votes system, which is typically used by people who are unable to reach the polling station, such as if they are abroad.

    At a press conference on Monday, Mr Farage said that the postal voting system is, "open to corruption, to intimidation, to bribery, to abuse on a whole number of levels."

    Furthermore, in an attempt to dismiss claims that his party is simply reacting out of anger because it lost the Peterborough election, Farage said that, "if you say it’s sour grapes, you can say it, but actually it is time for change and my ambition would be that, by the next general election, to get rid of the current postal vote system."

    Moreover, the Brexit Party’s chairman, Richard Tice, said that there have been disturbing "rumours" that the system has been used for "vote-rigging."

    The Cambridgeshire police, who include the city of Peterborough within their jurisdiction, are investigating but have said that, so far, no voter offences have been discovered regarding one allegation of bribery and two relating to postal votes.

    Despite the Police’s statements, Mr Tice said today at the London press conference that there was sufficient evidence to suggest that a "convicted electoral fraudster" had played a role in Labour’s campaign as an election agent. Tice said that he demanded "answers" and would be tabling a petition to the authorities for an investigation under the Representation of the People Act 1983, which a spokesperson said would be filed this week.

    The "fraudster" that Tice was talking about is Tariq Mahmood, who has been jailed in the past for forging postal votes, according to the Sunday Times. However, Mr Mahmood denies playing a significant role in the Labour campaign to win Peterborough.

    Despite the seriousness of the Brexit Party’s claims, the Labour Party has bitten back, dismissing the allegations as "nonsense."

    "This is nonsense. This person was not an agent for the Labour Party and was not involved in the running of Labour’s campaign in any way. This is a desperate attempt by the Brexit Party to make excuses for their defeat. Labour won the Peterborough by-election fairly and squarely," a Labour Party spokeswoman has been widely quoted as saying.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse