Dutch Telecom Suffers Major Outage in Netherlands

Royal KPN NV, the Netherlands' largest telecom company, suffered a massive outage on Monday, state broadcaster NOS reported, while national police issued a statement saying emergency services numbers were severely affected.
Citizens have taken to social media to report that they are unable to make any phone calls.
Dutch incumbent operator KPN has a big telephony outage (I can't make any calls) that appears to be nationwide. In the tweet below they say they expect this to be fixed.. around 4 hours from now. https://t.co/4UuSLIJhEn— Bert Hubert 🇪🇺 (@PowerDNS_Bert) 24 июня 2019 г.
For my dutch followers: due to a national phone outage, 112, our 911 equivalent, is DOWN. In case of emergency, try contacting your local police force through other means like Facebook messenger. This is surreal https://t.co/QtmYiABWXR— Sloth_On_Meth🏳️🌈 404discord.com (@subgap) 24 июня 2019 г.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but tweeted saying they expect the outage to be fixed in the next four hours:
Hoi Rianne, gaat het om je vaste telefoonaansluiting? In dat geval kan je problemen ervaren als gevolg van een storing helaas. Wij doen ons best het zo snel mogelijk op te lossen! Verwachte eindtijd is op dit moment rond 20:00. Excuses voor het ongemak!— KPN Webcare (@KPNwebcare) 24 июня 2019 г.
