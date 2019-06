Dutch Telecom Suffers Major Outage in Netherlands

In line with a national broadcaster's report, Dutch police said in a statement that emergency hotline numbers were affected.

Royal KPN NV, the Netherlands' largest telecom company, suffered a massive outage on Monday, state broadcaster NOS reported, while national police issued a statement saying emergency services numbers were severely affected.

Citizens have taken to social media to report that they are unable to make any phone calls.

Dutch incumbent operator KPN has a big telephony outage (I can't make any calls) that appears to be nationwide. In the tweet below they say they expect this to be fixed.. around 4 hours from now. https://t.co/4UuSLIJhEn — Bert Hubert 🇪🇺 (@PowerDNS_Bert) 24 июня 2019 г.

For my dutch followers: due to a national phone outage, 112, our 911 equivalent, is DOWN. In case of emergency, try contacting your local police force through other means like Facebook messenger. This is surreal https://t.co/QtmYiABWXR — Sloth_On_Meth🏳️‍🌈 404discord.com (@subgap) 24 июня 2019 г.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but tweeted saying they expect the outage to be fixed in the next four hours: