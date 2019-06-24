Media outlets have reported that the pilots were able to safely eject, but the crash has started a forest fire in the area. Rescue service troops have arrived at the site of the incident.

According to the German newspaper Die Welt, two warplanes belonging to the German Armed Forces have crashed into one another during military drills near the Fleesensee in the north of the country. The third jet engaged in the exercise avoided the collision and reported the incident.

The aircraft reportedly belong to the Tactical Air Force Wing 73 "Steinhoff".

DPA also reported that one pilot had landed in the forests near the municipality of Jabel, and the second one near Nossentiner Hütte.

EUROFIGHER ZUSAMMENGESTOßEN Nach Ostseewelle-Informationen sind über der Müritzregion zwei Eurofighter zusammengestoßen und abgestürzt. Mehr dazu in unseren Nachrichten. pic.twitter.com/RwqmYjU7yh — Ostseewelle HITRADIO (@ostseewelle_de) June 24, 2019

The magazine Focus reported that one of the pilots has been found alive while another is yet to be located.

Durch die Kollision sind zum Teil gefährliche Trümmerteile im Bereich #Malchow verteilt worden. Bitte nicht nähern! Bitte machen Sie den Weg für Rettungskräfte frei und umfahren Sie den Bereich. #Malchow2406 — Polizeipräsidium NB (@Polizei_PP_NB) June 24, 2019

"Due to the collision, some dangerous debris has fallen near #Malchow. Please do not approach! Please clear the way for rescue workers and avoid the affected area", local police said in a tweet.

The spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has confirmed the accident, adding that the minister intends to visit the site of the catastrophe. Witnesses have told the media that the crash caused a very loud bang at 2 p.m. local time (at midday GMT). In the meantime, the newspaper Schweriner Volkszeitung has reported that some debris has fallen on the towns nearby.