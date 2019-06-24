Ex-British Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott in Hospital After Suffering a Stroke

The sudden incident is likely to send shock reverberations throughout the Labour leadership, among whom Prescott is considered somewhat of a political heavyweight and veteran leader.

The UK's former Deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, has been admitted to hospital following an alleged stroke, his family has said.

A statement on the 81-year-old senior Labour official's Twitter account said that he was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary on Friday, with the information only now being made public.

Mr Prescott's family released a public statement praising the "excellent care" Mr Prescott received from the National Health Service (NHS) elaborating that, "we would like to praise the swift actions of the ambulance staff and the doctors and nurses at Hull Royal Infirmary's A&E [accident and emergency] stroke unit."

A statement from the family of John Prescott. pic.twitter.com/0wgCNYn0ZV — John Prescott (@johnprescott) June 24, 2019

"They have been remarkable and we cannot thank them enough. He is receiving excellent care from the NHS but we would respectfully request at this time that John and our family are given the privacy we need so that he can have the time and space to make a full recovery," the family added.

Prescott is most known for filling the seat of Deputy Prime Minister from 1997-2007 and was the member of parliament for Hull East from 1970 until he retired from the job in 2010. He made a surprise return to Britain's political scene in 2015 to act as an adviser to then-Labour party leader, Ed Miliband.

After the news was made public, a host of well-wishing MPs released statements of support via Twitter.

My first boss in Govt - get well soon John https://t.co/zs8ymXopMq — Angela Eagle (@angelaeagle) 24 June 2019

Wishing John well - and looking forward to him being back in the tea room giving me a ticking off again soon! https://t.co/h9BBiLrMsf — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) 24 June 2019

Sad to hear this - wishing John well https://t.co/xv6MmziPk0 — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) June 24, 2019

​Although Lord Prescott served as Tony Blair's deputy leader for about 10 years following Labour's overwhelming victory in the 1997 elections, he has often criticised the 'New Labour' movement over which Blair presided, often framing himself in opposition as an old-school trade unionist. Prescott has also remained critical of the UK's role in the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, on record as saying that he doubted the legitimacy of the intelligence suggesting that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.