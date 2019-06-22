Yellow Vests Hold Protests for 32nd Consecutive Weekend in Paris (VIDEO)

Yellow Vests rallies continue in the French capital and other cities across the country to express ' opposition to the Macron government's policies.

Yellow Vests are holding protests for the 32nd consecutive weekend in parts of France. The movement emerged in France in mid-November over planned fuel tax hikes.

While the French government abandoned its plans and even introduced measures to improve the economic and social situation in the country, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend to express their discontent with the government's policies.

