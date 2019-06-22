Register
13:02 GMT +322 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017

    Soros Foundation to Step Up Activity in Eastern Germany Amid Right-Wing Surge

    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    3112

    The move comes ahead of regional elections amid the growing popularity of the anti-establishment Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party, which calls for stricter migration control, in eastern parts of the country.

    The Open Society Foundation NGO of US billionaire George Soros, which has been repeatedly accused of meddling in the domestic affairs of several countries, is planning to support efforts opposing right-wing political forces in eastern Germany. The organisation’s director Selmin Caliskan stated that the NGO will assist groups that “share their values” and promised that details would be announced in the following months.

    "The first step will be to launch a local initiative to combat hate crimes in eastern Berlin and the surrounding area with local partners," the organisation's director announced.

    The Open Society Foundation reportedly supports about 50 civil non-government organisations in Germany. It moved to Berlin after it closed its office in Budapest as the Hungarian government stepped up activities countering uncontrolled migration.

    A staunch opponent of illegal immigration and migrant quotas in the EU, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly stood up against the controversial US billionaire and globalism supporter and his NGOs’ programmes endorsing mass immigration, which he says are meant to weaken the mostly Christian European nations.

    To tackle the issue, the country’s parliament last year passed a so-called “Stop Soros” bill, criminalising aid to illegal migrants and making it harder for refugees to seek asylum in Hungary.

    Brexit Party co-founder Nigel Farage also took aim at Soros, dubbing him “the biggest danger to the entire western world”. In an interview, Farage said that Soros “wants to break down the fundamental values of our society and, in the case of Europe, he doesn’t want Europe to be based on Christianity” and alleged “the Goldman Sachs, the JP Morgans, and a particular Hungarian called Mr Soros” funded the EU.

    The foundation’s announcement comes several months ahead of regional elections in several eastern German states, namely Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg. The former communist lands are considered a stronghold of the anti-establishment Alternative for Germany Party, campaigning, among other things, for stricter migration policy. The AfD made gains in the European elections in May after it managed to get seats in the German parliament and regional legislatures.

    Although the party is criticised over its hardline stance by the country’s major political forces, Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its coalition partner, the Social Democrats, calls for cooperation have also been heard. In the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt  vice chairmen of the CDU group in the local parliament, Ulrich Thomas, and lawmaker Lars Joern Zimmer, prepared a "memorandum" saying that CDU and AfD voters had similar goals, the Mitteldeutschen Zeitung newspaper reports.
    "We should not rule out a coalition, at any rate. It is not possible now but we do not know what the situation will be in two or five years,” Thomas told the newspaper.

    However, the CDU leadership rejected the proposal, noting it goes against the party’s decision to rule out an alliance between the CDU and the AfD.

    Related:

    Viktor's Victory: How Hungarian PM Orban Sent Soros' Foundation Packing
    Soros Foundation Sues Hungary Over Law Targeting NGOs Assisting Migrants
    Soros Foundation Demands EU Ramp Up Pressure on Poland 'or EU Won't Survive'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Presents a Creation for Fashion House Dsquared2 in Milan
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 June
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse