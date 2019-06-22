Paris Apartment Building Fire Leaves 3 Dead, 28 Injured - Reports (Photo)

According to a spokesman of the fire department, 28 people, including a fighter, have been injured as well with some of the injured been intoxicated by the fire fume.
The department has mobilised a total of 200 firefighters, while the fire has been "taken under control but not extinguished", according to captain Florian Lointier.
Nos équipes sont pleinement mobilisées aux côtés des @PompiersParis et @samudeparis pour prendre en charge les blessés et les impliqués. Nous procédons à plusieurs évacuations sanitaires, un centre d’accueil des impliqués est établi #incendie #nemours pic.twitter.com/ctzEGGMRGh— Protec Paris Seine (@PCParisSeine) 22 июня 2019 г.
Déjà,hier en début d'après-midi à Rouen,un début d'incendie c'était déclaré sous les combles des toits de la mairie de Rouen,sans gravité tout d'fois. ..! https://t.co/D22NoKtjjo— j2m (@mondonjeanmarie) 22 июня 2019 г.
The six-storey residential building also houses a restaurant and a hammam.
Trois morts dans l’incendie d’un immeuble du XIe arrondissement de Paris https://t.co/TBofyMwxZx #Actualité #Incendie #Paris pic.twitter.com/pGd0lS6aSs— 24matins.fr (@24matins) 22 июня 2019 г.
According to preliminary data, the fire may have occurred at the staircase.
All comments
Show new comments (0)