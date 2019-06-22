Paris Apartment Building Fire Leaves 3 Dead, 28 Injured - Reports (Photo)

Three people have died as a result of a fire that occurred on Saturday at around 5 am in central Paris, AFP has reported, citing firefighters.

According to a spokesman of the fire department, 28 people, including a fighter, have been injured as well with some of the injured been intoxicated by the fire fume.

The department has mobilised a total of 200 firefighters, while the fire has been "taken under control but not extinguished", according to captain Florian Lointier.

Nos équipes sont pleinement mobilisées aux côtés des @PompiersParis et @samudeparis pour prendre en charge les blessés et les impliqués. Nous procédons à plusieurs évacuations sanitaires, un centre d’accueil des impliqués est établi #incendie #nemours pic.twitter.com/ctzEGGMRGh — Protec Paris Seine (@PCParisSeine) 22 июня 2019 г.

Déjà,hier en début d'après-midi à Rouen,un début d'incendie c'était déclaré sous les combles des toits de la mairie de Rouen,sans gravité tout d'fois. ..! https://t.co/D22NoKtjjo — j2m (@mondonjeanmarie) 22 июня 2019 г.

The six-storey residential building also houses a restaurant and a hammam.

According to preliminary data, the fire may have occurred at the staircase.