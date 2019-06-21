‘Get Off Me’: London Police Called to Boris Johnson’s Flat Over ‘Loud’ Dispute

London’s Metropolitan Police responded to calls Friday morning from a neighbor of Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson, who phoned the police about a loud altercation on the property.

“Get off me” and “Get out of my flat,” Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds, was reportedly heard screaming in the early morning hours Friday inside the would-be prime minister’s Camberwell flat. A recording of the incident obtained by the UK’s Guardian newspaper includes lots of banging and smashing of objects, reportedly including plateware, and Johnson screaming back, “Get off my f**king laptop!”

“You just don’t care for anything because you’re spoilt,” Symonds shouts back. “You have no care for money or anything.”

The neighbor who phoned the police told the paper she knocked on the door and received no response, at which point she dialed 999 and began recording the incident.

“At 00:24hrs on Friday, 21 June, police responded to a call from a local resident in [south London]. The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour,” Metro Police told the Guardian in a Friday statement.

“Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well. There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action,” the statement continued. The paper noted that while police initially denied any such incident at the location, they spilled the beans once the case reference number and identifying marks of the police vehicles that responds were furnished.

The 55-year-old Johnson left his wife, Marina Wheeler, last year and began a relationship with Symonds, who is 24 years his junior, the UK Independent reported. Symonds is the former director of communications for the Conservative Party and is credited with shaping up Johnson, the former foreign secretary and mayor of London, who’s now vying for his party’s top spot with rival Jeremy Hunt, the current foreign secretary.