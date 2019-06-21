Register
20:22 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jack Letts dubbed 'Jihadi Jack'

    Parents of 'Jihadi Jack' Found Guilty of Funding Terrorism, Receive Suspended Sentence

    © Photo : Amaze with our planet / YouTube
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    18-year-old Jack Letts, also known as 'Jihadi Jack', travelled to Syria in 2014 to join Daesh. He fled the group in 2017 and was subsequently captured by Kurdish forces.

    The parents of British-born Daesh* fighter 'Jihadi Jack' have been found guilty of funding terrorism and both received suspended prison sentences.

    John Letts, 58, and Sally Lane, 57, from Oxford, wired their son £223 in September 2015 while he was in Syria despite knowing he may have joined the Daesh terrorist organisation.

    The Oxford couple were accused of sending or attempting to send a total of £1,723 to their son, who is currently being held in a Kurdish YPG prison.

    On a second count of funding terrorism, this time for trying to send their son £1,000 in December 2015, they were found not guilty. The jury was undecided on a third accusation.

    Letts and Lane were spared prison time after receiving a suspended sentences for 15-months' imprisonment each. They were also slapped with a £140 fine.

    Prosecutors responded saying that they had "turned a blind eye" to cautions by both police and charities that the money could ultimately end up in the pocket of terrorists. 

    Funding terrorism is a crime under the Terrorism Act but the couple argued that the money was meant to help their son escape harm's way and leave the war-torn country.

    The jury were put into the a precarious situation of having to determine whether someone could reasonably suspect their money would end up as funds for terrorism.

    Jurors were also tasked with considering if the couple were "under duress", believing their son was in immediate danger. 

    The Old Bailey was privy to months worth of conversations between the Letts family trying to convince Jack to return home.

    The trial heard that in 2015 the couple had attempted to acquire the services of a people-smuggler to transport their son to Turkey.

    They money was sent through a third party but the court accused them of being "naive" to assume it would not end up funding terrorists

    But defence lawyers have argued it was "inhumane to the point of being cruel" to try a couple for helping their son.

    Defence counsel Henry Blaxland QC said they had "for all intents and purposes lost their son." 

    "This prosecution does absolutely nothing to further the prevention of terrorism. In fact it runs the risk of undermining the fight against terrorism as it brings the law into disrepute," Mr Blaxland told the jury.

    The trial revealed that in 2014, Letts told his parents he was planning to study Arabic in Jordan before revealing in a phone call that he had in fact gone to Syria and joined the Daesh terrorist group.

    The couple had asked the UK government to secure his release but have since found themselves overwhelmed with the charges.

    Police were alerted to a social media post of Letts, showing him holding up the infamous one-finger salute on top of a hill in Raqqa, the Daesh caliphate's de facto capital. He was subsequently dubbed 'Jihadi Jack' online.

    Letts is a Canadian through his father's side but neither the Canadian or British governments have confirmed they would allow him to re-enter their territories. 

    The British government has previously stripped people who travelled to Syria to join terrorist organisations of their citizenship.

    The Letts trial contrasts a similar case, where in 2017, Nawal Msaad, a 27-year-old women from north London, was found not guilty of funding terrorism after she was caught attempting to smuggle 20,000 euros (£15,800) to a jihadist fighter in Syria.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries. 

    Related:

    UK Court Releases 'Jihadi Jack's' Parents on Bail
    Jihadi John, Jihadi Jack, White Widow: UK Terrorists & Why They 'Like Nicknames'
    Daesh ‘Jihadi Jack’ Claims He Wants to Go Back to UK to See His Mum
    Tags:
    Daesh, Syria, John Letts (Jihadi Jack)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Presents a Creation for Fashion House Dsquared2 in Milan
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 June
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse