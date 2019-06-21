Register
    Footage shows foreign office minister Mark Field MP removing a protestor from the Mansion House dinner earlier this evening

    Of Eggs and Cream Pies: Mark Field's Assault of Greenpeace Protester Not Without Precedent (Videos)

    Labour have called for Mark Field to resign after the incident, with shadow women and equalities secretary Dawn Butler describing the incident as “horrific” - others have called for his arrest and prosecution.

    Conservative MP Mark Field has been suspended as a Foreign Office minister after pushing a female Greenpeace activist against a pillar and grabbing her neck while she protested Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Mansion House speech 20th June.

    Police are investigating reports of assault made against Field, who’s since apologised to the protester and referred himself to the Cabinet Office and the Conservative party, which are both now investigating the incident - the MP for the Cities of London and Westminster said he felt threatened when the protester walked past him and was worried she might be armed.

    Egg-stablished Tradition

    Field’s actions may have shocked some observers, but his actions certainly aren’t without precedent. On 16th May 2001, at the height of that year’s General Election campaign, then-Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott aimed a punch at a protester that was heard round the world, and almost ended his political career.

    While electioneering in Rhyl, North Wales, a protester hurled an egg at Prescott, which caught him in the face - he instinctively responded with a devastating left jab, and the two began to brawl, quickly collapsing to the floor before eventually being pulled apart.

    In the hours afterwards, there was much discussion within the party’s public relations -obsessed upper ranks as to what to do about their two-fisted deputy leader - many tabloid newspapers, already unsympathetic to Prescott, were condemnatory of his actions in the extreme, and it was felt by some the episode would be damaging to Labour’s impending electoral performance.

    However, Prime Minister Tony Blair managed to ameliorate the situation the next morning by paying tribute to Prescott, saying he “could not wish for a deputy more loyal, more true and more decent”.

    “He cares about his country and he cares passionately about his politics…John is John and I'm lucky to have him as my deputy,” the premier explained.

    Thrown eggs are somewhat a staple in British political protest, but Prescott’s response to his yolking is without precedent - by contrast, then-Labour leader Ed Miliband was a picture of good humour when he fell victim to an egg-stremist attack in May 2012.

    Following his party’s by-election win in Southampton, Miliband was conducting a TV interview, hailing the win as an indication Labour were “back in the south” of England after being virtually wiped out in the region in the 2010 General Election.

    Mid-sentence, a protester calmly but firmly slammed an egg onto his shoulder - after the initial burst of shock wore off, he laughed and commented that the man was “obviously not one of my fans".

    "For those wondering about egg's origins, fairly sure it wasn't free range but nothing can take away from cracking result in Southampton,” he later tweeted.

    It’s not merely politicians who end up in the culinary crosshairs of activists however. In July 2011, a protester threw a ‘foam pie’ at Rupert Murdoch while the media tycoon as he gave evidence to the House of Commons culture committee on the phone-hacking scandal.

    Murdoch's wife Wendi Deng pulled a Prescott, leaping to his defence and striking the pie-wielder, then throwing the plate at him as he was led away by police. Murdoch confirmed the shaving cream made contact with his skin and clothes, but did not support his prosecution for assault - the Crown Prosecution Service had other ideas, and the protester would be jailed for six weeks.

    The judge condemned his actions in interrupting Murdoch’s testimony, saying it was "of huge importance" to many people.

    "This is a parliamentary process, which as you know conducts itself with dignity and in a civilised fashion," she said. "Everybody else in the room expected that, with one exception – you. You attended those proceedings with only one intention, to disrupt them."

