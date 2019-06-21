Register
17:17 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip at Downing Street as part of his state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019

    Most Brits Think UK is 'On the Wrong Track', More Pessimistic About the Future – Survey

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    310

    The news comes amid uncertainty surrounding Brexit, falling economic growth and rising crime across the country, with roughly four of five Brits (79 percent) believing that the UK was “on the wrong track”, the highest since the survey was first launched in 2011.

    Most Brits are becoming increasingly more pessimistic about the UK’s future, a new global survey revealed. 

    The Ipsos MORI survey “What Worries the World?” found that only 21 percent of Brits thought the UK was “heading in the right direction”, a drop from 35 percent in January 2018. Optimism also sank to 14 percent the same time last year.

    Ipsos MORI research director, Keiran Pedley, said that political instability and Brexit uncertainty were “significant contributing factors” to pessimism in the UK.

    But the UK was the third most negative of the 28 surveyed nations after France and South Africa, where 77 percent believed their countries were on the wrong track and optimism sat a 42 percent – half the global average.

    22 percent of Brits also said that they were becoming more nervous about rising extremism, which was amongst their top three concerns.

    Climate change dominated UK woes, up eight points from May and fourth after Canada, China and Germany. 25 percent of countries polled also placed global warming at the top three of their fears.

    Other issues dominating Brits’ top three concerns were crime and violence at 35 percent, healthcare at 35 percent, poverty and social inequality at 30 percent, climate change at 25 percent, and terrorism at 24 percent.

    Ipsos Mori Comments on Survey Revelations

    Mr Pedley said that levels of pessimism about the UK’s direction “continue to be extremely high when compared to other countries”.

    “In fact, since the series started in May 2011, levels of pessimism have never been higher in Britain than they are now in mid-2019,” Mr Pedley said.

    He added that the current “political turmoil and Brexit impasse” were likely to be “significant contributing factors” to the UK’s negative mood, amongst other contributing factors.

    Mr Pedley said: “Issues around crime, healthcare and poverty continue to worry Britons but it is also noticeable that concern about climate change is at record levels. This particular trend is supported by other Ipsos Mori research and perhaps reflects the increased focus on environmental issues in the media in past months.

    “If this trend continues, we should expect issues related to climate change to play a significant role in a future British general election, whenever it comes.”

    A 2019 World Happiness report, which analyses the voting behaviour, social interactions and role of digital media in countries, ranked the UK 15th amongst developed nations, with Finland, Denmark and Norway topping the list, respectively, and the US reaching 19th place.

    Related:

    I Said No! I'm Not Going- Golden Retriever Goes on Strike
    Boris Johnson: UK Must Leave EU or Pay 'Serious Price' - Report
    'Hero of the Day': Metallica Shocks Manchester Charity, Donates £40,000 to Fight UK Rough Sleeping
    Misery Index: Human Unhappiness Up 2nd Year in a Row - Gallup Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse