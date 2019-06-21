Register
12:41 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi refugees, who fled due to the ongoing conflict between pro-government forces and Islamic State (IS) group jihadists, walk at a camp in the northeastern town of al-Hol in Syria's Hasakeh province on October 19, 2016

    Kurdish Doctor Warns of 'Ticking Bomb' as Pundits Urge Finland to Take Back Its Daesh Relatives

    © AFP 2019 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Finland's neighbours, Norway and Sweden, have already started taking back so-called "Daesh* kids" for humanitarian reasons, as officials declared they are powerless to stop their nationals from returning.

    A group of 15 legal experts from leading universities in Finland and abroad have joined the ongoing debate on the fate of Finnish “Daesh brides” and “Daesh children” by reminding that it is constitutionally prohibited to prevent Finnish citizens from entering the country.

    Citing the Finnish constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights, the pundits stressed in an opinion piece in the daily Helsingin Sanomat newspaper that no person may be deprived of the right to enter the territory of the state in which he is a national.

    Therefore, they argued, the question is not whether the authorities should prevent re-entry, but whether they should assist in moving them from the crisis area to a safer location. In any case, they underscored, consular missions must not deny assistance as punishment for unlawful activity.

    Another document they referenced is the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which demands that states always act in accordance with the principle of the children's best interests.

    “It is our understanding that all of the above means the government has an obligation to assist children and their guardians in returning to the country,” they concluded.

    While the previous centre-right government led by Juha Sipilä rejected the idea of taking back Finnish nationals living in camps for Daesh relatives, the present left-of-the-centre government led by Anti Rinne remains undecided.

    Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo of the Green Party said that the government has an obligation toward Finnish terrorists' children, but added that she understands that many people may oppose the idea of welcoming them home.

    By contrast, Kurdish doctor Nemam Ghafouri, now living in Sweden, argued that “Daesh brides” are as dangerous as their men, calling to bring them to justice and take away their children.

    Having visited the notorious Al-Hol camp in Syrian Kurdistan, which she called “a veritable hell”, she suggested it has effectively devolved into a Daesh stronghold, with Daesh sympathisers calling the shots there. According to her, the women there show no remorse and nurse hope that the “caliphate” will survive through their children.

    “These women are a threat to their children's lives, our lives and the lives of our children and grandchildren. Leaving the children in their hands is a ticking bomb”, Ghafouri told Finnish national broadcaster Yle, suggesting that they don't even deserve to be called mothers.

    According to Ghafouri, a trial in Syrian Kurdistan or Iraq would be the best option. Finland, as a nation that experienced wartime conditions itself, may pioneer this option, she ventured.

    Previously, Magnus Ranstorp, a senior terrorism researcher at the Swedish National Defence College, has repeatedly warned of the dangers that Daesh brides and widows present.

    Nevertheless, Finland's neighbours Sweden and Norway have already started to accept back their nationals from detention camps in Iraq and Syria. Meanwhile, dozens of Finnish women and children still remain in the Middle East.

    * Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS or “Islamic State”) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    Sweden Looking Forward to Welcoming 230 Daesh Returnees and Their Children
    Jihadists’ Relatives Protest in Berlin, Demand Germany Bring Daesh Children Home
    Finnish Imam's Daughter, Son-in-Law Revealed as Daesh Jihadists
    Tags:
    terrorism, Daesh, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse