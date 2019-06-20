Suspect Arrested for Manslaughter Amid Probe Into Argentine Footballer Sala's Death - UK Police

The 28-year-old Argentinian striker died tragically in January when his plane crashed while crossing the English Channel. Pictures of his body were recovered two weeks after the crash; they were shared via social networks, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the matter.

A 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire has been apprehended on suspicion of criminal manslaughter as part of a probe into the death of the Cardiff City football player Emiliano Sala, according to Dorset police.

​The law enforcement officers said that the detained man was cooperating with the police and ha been released from custody. The police refused to divulge further details about him and urged media and members of the public to refrain from speculation.

In April, the police detained two people, a man and a woman from Wiltshire, on suspicion of illegal access to images of Sala's post-mortem examination.

Argentina-born Emiliano Sala perished in January after a small private plane taking the footballer from Paris to Wales crashed while attempting to cross the English Channel. The body of the Argentinian striker was recovered two weeks following the crash, while the remains of the pilot, David Ibbotson, have never been found.