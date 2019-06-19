Drunk Pole Sweeps Through City in Soviet Tank, Faces Prison Term (VIDEO)

An inebriated Polish citizen has been caught on video taking a ride in a Soviet T-55 tank through the central streets of the town of Pajeczno in central Poland, local police told Sputnik.
Local law enforcement detained the 49-year-old tank owner, who was confirmed to have been inebriated.
According to the police, the man did not have a licence to drive the vehicle and the tank itself lacked insurance.
The police had the tank driven away by a veteran who was legally licensed to drive this type of armoured vehicle.
Soviet T-55 tanks were once widespread throughout the Warsaw Pact countries during the 20th century. The Polish military decommissioned the vehicles in 2002.
All comments
Show new comments (0)