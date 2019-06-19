MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The UK police said that a 34-year-old Russian man was killed in East London on Saturday.

"Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Tower Hamlets on Saturday, 15 June have named the victim. He is 34-year-old Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, also known as Gleb Stalnoy. He is from Poplar but is originally from Russia … He had suffered stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement published on Tuesday reads.

​The police have arrested two people on suspicion of the murder, who remain in custody. The investigation is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, London police said they had arrested 11 people following a string of gun and knife attacks in the capital, which left three people dead over a 24-hour period.

Two young men were killed within minutes of each other in Wandsworth and Greenwich on Friday, while another man in his 30s was stabbed to death in Tower Hamlets on Saturday.

Last week, the UK Ministry of Justice revealed that knife and offensive weapon offences have risen in the UK to their highest level in nearly a decade.