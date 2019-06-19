Ex-UEFA Chief Platini Released From Custody in France - Report

Former President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini was detained earlier in a Paris suburb as part of a corruption probe into the awarding of the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar.

Platini was freed from French custody on Wednesday after several hours of questioning, AFP reported.

"He is no longer in custody [...] a lot of fuss over nothing", William Bourdon, the lawyer of Platini said, cited by AFP.

Platini's lawyer has stressed, however, that the former UEFA president had not been arrested, but was questioned as a witness on a number of issues, including the awarding of Euro 2016 to France.

As head of European soccer's governing body UEFA, Platini was the continent's top representative on the FIFA committee that picked Qatar in 2010.

Platini served as the UEFA president from 2007 until 2015, when he stepped down amid a major corruption scandal within FIFA, of which UEFA is a member.

In particular, Platini was suspected by Swiss prosecutors of receiving an illicit 1.8-million-euro payment in 2011 from then-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter. They were both suspended from the sport for eight years in 2015.

In March 2016, FIFA cut Platini's ban from eight to six years. Two months later, Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) lowered Platini's suspension to four years, it entered into force, and he immediately resigned as UEFA president.

Platini was later cleared of bribery charges in this particular case, related to the graft scandal around the world football’s governing body FIFA.

Qatar is the first ever Muslim and Arab country to host the sporting event. The final part of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.