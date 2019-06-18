UK Teen Handed Jail Term Over Online Racist Slur Against Meghan Markle and Her Royal Husband

The adolescent also managed a blog that attempted to condone the rape of women and children to create an Aryan race.

A nineteen-year-old UK teen of Polish descent, Michal Szewczuk, has been sentenced four years and three months in prison over his incendiary social media post accusing Prince Harry of being a "race traitor".

The post shared on a right-wing social media site in August last year featured an edited image of the Duke of Sussex with a gun to his head against a bloodstained background. The image also contained a swastika symbol, and the controversial publication was captioned: "See Ya Later Race Traitor".

Szewczuk posted the controversial picture just months after Prince Harry married mixed-raced actress-turn-princess Meghan Markle.

The teen confessed his guilt to two counts of encouraging terrorism as well as five counts of possession of terrorist material.

The right-wing university student faced jail term alongside another teenager of Polish descent, eighteen-year-old Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, who pleaded guilty to two counts of encouraging terrorism over his support for Anders Breivik and threatening ethnic cleansing against Albanians.