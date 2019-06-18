Register
06:44 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    From third left to right, Chancellor Philip Hammond, Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

    UK Chancellor Hammond 'Prepared to Resign' Over Theresa May's Spending Plans - Reports

    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    UK finance minister Philip Hammond is "prepared to resign" over Prime Minister Theresa May's legacy spending plans, as tensions between officials at the Treasury and the prime minister's office reach a boiling point, ITV reported Tuesday, citing senior UK government sources, according to Reuters.

    Last week, Hammond said that he would not serve under a prime minister who was prepared to leave the European Union without a deal, as proposed by former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and other contenders seeking to become Britain's next top political leader, Reuters reported.

    Johnson said the UK should be prepared to leave the EU without a deal on 31 October and that withholding the nearly 50 billion euros ($56 billion) that May agreed last year to pay the EU could help London get a better deal, according to Reuters.

    The United Kingdom was supposed to have left the EU in March but failed after parliament refused to back May's withdrawal agreement. London is now facing a 31 October deadline.

    Amid the Brexit deadlock, May resigned earlier in June but will remain in a caretaker position at the post until a new Conservative Party leader is elected.

    Last week, the UK Conservative Party held its first round of the party leadership elections. Johnson won the election with 114 votes, incumbent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt came in second with 43, and the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove, was third with 37 votes. UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matthew Hancock after gaining only 20 votes has left the race.

    The next round of voting will be held on Wednesday-Thursday.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson: Prophecies of Disastrous No-Deal Brexit Are Not Accurate
    Tory Donors in Secret Talks With Nigel Farage to Agree Electoral Pact to Save Brexit – Reports
    UK Investment Outlook in Focus as Chances of 'No-Deal' Brexit Rise to 60%
    ‘Our Hearts are Remain’: Deputy Labour Leader Watson Defies Corbyn, Calls for 2nd Brexit Referendum
    Tags:
    resignation, economy, Brexit, Philip Hammond
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse