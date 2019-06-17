The perpetrator has been alleged to be a Romanian man in his 30s, who is currently serving a sentence on sexual assualt charges in the Lubeck jail.

An armed inmate has taken a female staffer hostage in the German city of Lubeck, the German edition Luebecker Nachrichten reported citing the police.

The man is alleged to be a 36-year-old Romanian immigrant, who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence on sexual crime charges.

The victim could be a prison psychologist.

The police, ambulances and special ops units shortly arrived at the scene, with the law enforcement cordoning off the prison area. The police reportedly managed to establish a contact with the inmate, who, as reported by Bild, is armed with a knife.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW