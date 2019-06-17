Prince Harry Was Dating THIS MODEL When He Met Meghan Markle, Author Claims

Prince Harry was largely considered the world’s most eligible bachelor before he decided to settle down and tied the knot with Meghan Markle, but now, a royal author claims that the US actress was not the only person he was dating at the start of their whirlwind romance.

In a new book, “Harry: Conversations with the Prince”, royal biographer Angela Levin alleges that the Duke of Sussex was dating British model Sarah Ann Macklin when he was introduced to Suits star Meghan Markle in 2016.

“During the very early stage of his relationship with Meghan, Harry was thought to have gone on dates with Burberry model Sarah Ann Macklin. They met at a private party, he took her number and bombarded her with texts. But it turned out to be just a fling”, Levin wrote.

She also cited Macklin’s close friend as saying that the model and Prince Harry got along well with each other, but they were very different.

Levin likewise claimed that “there has been some confusion too about whether or not Meghan had at the time broken up with her boyfriend of two years, celebrity chef Cory Vitiello”.

Clearly, it was just a fling, since it didn’t stop the royal from going on a blind date with Meghan set up by a mutual friend in July 2016 – something which completely changed his life.

Neither Macklin, nor Prince Harry have commented on their alleged brief romance so far.

Meghan and Harry got engaged in November 2017 and exchanged vows and rings on 19 May 2018 in a star-studded wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.