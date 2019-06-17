The Gift of Gaffe: A List of Embarrassing Remarks 'Boorish' Boris Johnson Has Said to World Leaders

As Mr Johnson continues to, quite convincingly, argue his case for the position of No 10, here are the top five of his most controversial statements made towards Heads of State across the world and others, some of whom he would have to face and actually try to form productive working relations with as the UK's potential next Prime Minister.
US President Donald Trump, 2016
- "I would invite him to come and see the whole of London … except that I wouldn't want to expose Londoners to any risk of meeting Donald Trump”.
- "The only reason I wouldn't go to some parts of New York is the real risk of meeting Donald Trump."© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, participate in a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American Normandy cemetery, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, 2016
- "There was a young fellow from Ankara/ Who was a terrific w**kerer
Till he sowed his wild oats/ With the help of a goat/ But he didn’t even stop to thankera".
The European Union and its attempts at creating a superstate, 2016
- "Napoleon, Hitler, various people tried this out, and it ends tragically. The EU is an attempt to do this by different methods."
Former US Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton, 2007
- "She's got dyed blonde hair and pouty lips, and a steely blue stare, like a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital".
- "It's time to think of supporting Hillary, not because we necessarily want her for herself but because we want Bill in the role of First Husband".
- "And if Bill can deal with Hillary, he can surely deal with any global crisis".
The Tory Party and the whole country of Papau New Guinea, 2006
- “For ten years we in the Tory Party have become used to Papua New Guinea-style orgies of cannibalism and chief-killing, and so it is with a happy amazement that we watch as the madness engulfs the Labour Party".
All comments
Show new comments (0)