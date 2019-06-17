The Gift of Gaffe: A List of Embarrassing Remarks 'Boorish' Boris Johnson Has Said to World Leaders

Tory prime minister candidate Boris Johnson has a laundry list of gaffes across his career, spanning from his time as Foreign Minister to UK prime minister Theresa May to dodging questions over his cocaine use whist at university – statements which were first made on the BBC's "Have I Got News For You" in 2005.

As Mr Johnson continues to, quite convincingly, argue his case for the position of No 10, here are the top five of his most controversial statements made towards Heads of State across the world and others, some of whom he would have to face and actually try to form productive working relations with as the UK's potential next Prime Minister.

US President Donald Trump, 2016

"I would invite him to come and see the whole of London … except that I wouldn't want to expose Londoners to any risk of meeting Donald Trump”.

"The only reason I wouldn't go to some parts of New York is the real risk of meeting Donald Trump." © AP Photo / Alex Brandon President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, participate in a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the American Normandy cemetery, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, 2016

"There was a young fellow from Ankara/ Who was a terrific w**kerer

Till he sowed his wild oats/ With the help of a goat/ But he didn’t even stop to thankera".

© AP Photo / Ali Unal Turkey's President and ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and his wife Emine, greet supporters after the results of the local elections were announced in Ankara, Turkey, early Monday, April 1, 2019.

The European Union and its attempts at creating a superstate, 2016

"Napoleon, Hitler, various people tried this out, and it ends tragically. The EU is an attempt to do this by different methods."

Former US Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton, 2007

"She's got dyed blonde hair and pouty lips, and a steely blue stare, like a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital".

"It's time to think of supporting Hillary, not because we necessarily want her for herself but because we want Bill in the role of First Husband".

"And if Bill can deal with Hillary, he can surely deal with any global crisis".

© AP Photo / Richard Drew Hillary Clinton speaks during the TIME 100 Summit, in New York, Tuesday, April 23, 2019

The Tory Party and the whole country of Papau New Guinea, 2006