Register
12:29 GMT +317 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Two policemen stand outside a mosque in Uppsala, Sweden

    Sweden Expels Extremist Imams in 'Historic Offensive'

    © AP Photo / Anders Wiklund
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While the number of extremists in Sweden is estimated to have grown from hundreds to thousands, the men suspected of spreading radical Islam and supporting terrorism were allowed to run mosques and even worked with schools and pre-schools.

    In what has been dubbed a “historic offensive” against radical imams, several people have been placed in custody with the support of the Act on Special Control of Foreigners (LSU) and slated for deportation.

    A total of five imams and preachers are set to be expelled from Sweden over suspected radicalisation attempts and terrorist threats, the Migration Board reported.

    One of them, Imam Abu Raad, who served at the al-Rashideen Mosque in the city of Gävle, was earlier said to advocate the “anti-democratic” and “militant” brand of Islam called Wahhabism and supported al-Qaeda* and Daesh*. He is reportedly seen as a “sage” in Sweden's Salafist circles.

    All five men to be deported were active in mosques in different parts of Sweden, such as in Västerås, Gothenburg and Umeå. Some also worked with schools and pre-schools, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported.

    The background for the extraordinary measure is their alleged Islamist teachings. The Security Police (SÄPO) believes the men compromise the nation's security and increase the terror threat to Sweden.

    “The efforts by the Security Police within the framework of the LSU are aimed at uncovering people who are a security threat. This, in turn, can help to reduce the development within the extremist environments. Curbing this growth is crucial for the long-term reduction of the terrorist threat and contributes to a safer Sweden”, SÄPO chief Klas Friberg said.

    SÄPO's evidence against the men is secret. While in custody, they are kept isolated and are not allowed to talk to anyone without guards listening in, to prevent them from spreading their teachings and radicalising other prisoners.

    According to Magnus Ranstorp, a senior terrorist researcher of the National Defence College, who has been ringing alarm bells for several years, the crackdown against militant Islamism marks a shift in SÄPO's policy.

    “One can ask why this is happening now, but I think it has to do with the Syrian war and the fact the extremist environments in Sweden have grown from about 200 to 2,000 people. SÄPO's task is to slow down the growth in the extremist environments”, Ranstorp told Aftonbladet.

    In Sweden's Muslim circles, the expulsion was described as an overreaction.

    Gävle mosque's spokesperson Nizam Hindi called the decision to expel Abu Raad, previously described as a “humble and well-respected man”, “regrettable” given than it may have serious consequences.

    While the number of Muslims in Sweden has been growing exponentially in recent decades, exceeding 8.1 per cent of the Swedish population according to the Pew Research Institute, the number of extremists has also risen “from hundreds to thousands”, SÄPO reported. Sweden has also emerged as one of Europe's top “exporters” of jihadism per capita.

    Salafism is a hardline brand of Islam that evolved from Wahhabism and has been associated with literalist interpretations and a puritanical approach, often labelled fundamentalist. Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia are often referenced as strongholds.

    * Al-Qaeda and Daesh are both terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Outrage as Muslim Woman in Veil Seen on Swedish Town's Welcome Ad (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Western Muslims More Extremism-Prone Than Migrant – Swedish Study
    Russian Family Flees to Poland as Sweden Gives Kids to Muslim Foster Parents
    Swedes Sneer as Military Turns to Feminists, Muslims in New Campaign (VIDEO)
    Swedish Lesbian Bishop Grilled for Claiming She Has 'More in Common With Muslims' Than Christians
    Tags:
    terrorism, radical Islam, Islamism, Islam, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Artek: Diamond of Soviet Pioneer Camping
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse