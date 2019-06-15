Yellow Vests Gather for 31st Consecutive Weekend of Rallies in Paris (VIDEO)

The mass demonstrations in France are continuing for the 31st week in a row, as people take to the streets of Paris and other cities to show their indignation at French President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms.

The wave of yellow vests rallies started in France in mid-November over a planned hike in fuel taxes. While the French government has abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures aimed at improving the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters have continued to take to the streets across the country every weekend to express their discontent with government policies.

The rallies frequently lead to damage and clashes between the police and activists.

