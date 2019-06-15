Around 3,000 People Evacuated as WWII Bomb Defused in Central Berlin - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 3,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Berlin as a World War II bomb was defused in the centre of the German capital, local media reported, citing police, on Saturday.

On Friday, media reported that a 100-kilogram (221-pound) US bomb had been found near Alexanderplatz square in Berlin.

The RBB broadcaster reported, citing the police, that around 3,000 people had been forced to leave their homes for the operation. Notably, a rest home is located around 300 meters (984 feet) from the spot where the bomb was found.

Vehicular traffic was also stopped in the area ahead of the operation.

The operation to defuse the bomb began in the early hours of Saturday.

Around 01:45 a.m. local time on Saturday (23:45 GMT on Friday), the police said that the operation had been successfully completed.