Trump Says UK Queen Elizabeth Had More Fun with Him Than 'in 25 Years'

US President Donald Trump insisted on Friday that Britain's Queen Elizabeth II had more fun with him during his state visit to the United Kingdom this month than she has had in more than two decades.

The President visited the UK for the first state visit to the country earlier this month, meeting with the 93-year-old monarch, touring Westminster Abbey and dining at Buckingham Palace with first lady Melania Trump

"I have such a great relationship, and we were laughing and having fun. And her people said she hasn't had so much fun in 25 years. Then I got criticized for it because they said we were having too much fun," Trump told Fox News' "Fox and Friends" during a phone interview Friday.

The visit concluded with an elaborate state banquet attended by administration officials, members of the British royal family and Trump's family, during which Trump and the Queen reaffirmed the importance of the US-UK relationship.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN on Friday that Trump's comments are "not something we would comment on."

"London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic. The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong. Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country," Trump tweeted after the visit, adding that he didn’t see any protests but was “sure the Fake News will be working hard to find them.”

In the past 25 years, Queen Elizabeth II has marked a Golden and Diamond Jubilee, visited multiple continents, celebrated the weddings of her grandchildren and the birth of multiple great-grandchildren. The British monarch also has hosted 12 sitting US presidents over the course of her reign.