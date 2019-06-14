Register
20:08 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    UK PM Hopeful Johnson’s Girlfriend in Spotlight Amid Wedding Rumours

    SIMON DAWSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    While the ex-head of the UK Foreign Office and prominent Brexiteer is aiming to become the next prime minister, rumours have emerged that this might not be the only big change in his life. Some speculations suggest that Boris Johnson could become the first incumbent prime minister to get married in over 200 years.

    Top Brexiteer Boris Johnson is hoping to finalise the divorce with his wife of many years Marina Wheeler within six weeks in order to “move on” with his 31-year-old girlfriend Carrie Symonds - a former Conservative aide, PR pro, and media mogul heiress, The Mirror reported.

    “There have been lots of emotional conversations and dinners with each of their four grown-up children. He has told them he wants to do the right thing”, an unnamed insider told the outlet, noting that Wheeler is expected to “walk away with a handsome deal”.

    If the speculation is true and Johnson really is looking to marry Symonds, along with assuming the top government post amid the ongoing Brexit chaos, he could become the first prime minister to have a wedding while in office in over 200 years.

    While Symonds’ rumoured husband-to-be is making headway towards becoming prime minister after receiving the support of one third of Tory MPs in the first round of voting, Symonds, dubbed the Brexiteer's "First Lady", has come under scrutiny by the media.

    From Southwest London Girl…

    Symonds was born into the family of The Independent co-founder Matthew Symonds and Josephine Mcaffee, one of the newspaper’s lawyers. She grew up in southwest London and reportedly attended the private Godolphin and Latymer School, going on to study theatre and history at Warwick University. The Daily Mail describes her as “gregarious, intelligent, ambitious, strong-minded and attractive”.

    …to Tory PR Prodigy

    According to the media, she “quickly made a name for herself” and joined the Conservative headquarters as a press officer in 2009, but quickly rose to director of communications at the Conservative Campaign HQ. Working for the Tories, she became acquainted with Johnson when she cooperated with his London mayoral re-election campaign.

    Tory Rocker

    According to The Daily Telegraph, Downing Street was surprised in March 2018 when it was revealed that leading party figures such as Johnson, Michael Gove, and Sajid David had attended her “alcohol-fuelled 30th birthday bash”.

    “The feeling inside No. 10 at the time was very much along the lines of: ‘What on Earth were they doing there?’ Did they regularly turn up at children’s parties? It seemed very odd indeed”, an ex-government aide told the paper.

    This came as reports emerged about her alleged romance with Boris Johnson, who is 23 years older and still married.

    From Politics to Cleaning Oceans

    After their relationship became a matter of public knowledge, she left her job as a Tory spin doctor and joined Bloomberg’s ecological initiative Vibrant Oceans. However, with her boyfriend being back at the front of the British politics, she entered the spotlight once again. Among other things, Symonds, who accompanied Johnson at the launch of his campaign, has been given credit for recent image changes.

    ​Spectator author Harry Mount suggested that the 31-year-old is behind Johnson’s becoming “thinner and more smartly dressed than he’s been for years”.

    Love Nest at Downing Street?

    According to The Daily Express, Symonds and Johnson now live at his London home. However, some reports suggest that if Johnson is to eventually relocate to a new home in No.10, Symonds will join him. As The Sunday Times says, Johnson is said to be “so enamoured of his new girlfriend that he wants to make her his third wife”.

    ​In the meantime, tabloids are fishing up juicy details about the romance. The Sun suggests a cosy relationship between the Brexiteer and his so-called first lady. Amid the talk around the rumoured couple, Johnson and Symonds’ nicknames for each other have been revealed. As it turns out, the 54-year-old ex-foreign secretary calls her an “otter”, while she uses a reference to the Muppet Fozzie and refers to him as “Bozzie Bear”.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Promises to Protect Britain From ‘Red-Clawed Socialism’ Under Jeremy Corbyn
    Boris Johnson in Pole Position as Three Contenders Crash Out of the Tory Leadership Contest
    UK PM Candidate Hancock Withdraws From Conservative Leadership Race
    Boris Johnson: Prophecies of Disastrous No-Deal Brexit Are Not Accurate
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models present creations during the Fashion East catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain June 9, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 June - 14 June
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse