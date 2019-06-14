Boris Johnson: Prophecies of Disastrous No-Deal Brexit Are Not Accurate

MPs clashed earlier over if the government should be given the right to dismiss the parliament and control the Brexit agenda, as well as if the parliament is entitled to the right to prevent a no-deal.

UK PM candidate Boris Johnson has pointed out that the prophecies of a disastrous no-deal Brexit are in actual fact not accurate, adding that it would be bizarre to signal that the British government would run up the white flag and would delay the process again. He stressed that the country "has got to be out" by the 31 October deadline.

On 12 June, opposition MPs lost a crucial vote on an attempt to block a future Conservative prime minister from pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

In an attempt to unite remain and soft-Brexit MPs, the Labour Party proposed a motion which would set the stage for parliament to prevent a clean break Brexit by taking over the Commons timetable on the 25th of June and give MPs time to work out legislation that would place restrictions on the would-be government.

