Vodafone Network Reportedly Down Across Europe With Hundreds of Customers Unable to Call, Use 4G

Vodafone users from a number of countries across Europe have reported that they are having internet and service difficulties, according to the Independent.

Users from the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Germany and Italy have taken to social media to report their technical issues, writing that they were "unable to use their mobile's internet and broadband services".

"Due to technical problems, we are having difficulties in our fixed and mobile services nationwide. This situation is already in the process of being resolved. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding", Vodafone Portugal said in a tweet.

Olá, devido a problemas técnicos, estamos com dificuldades nos nossos serviços fixo e móvel a nível nacional.

Esta situação já se encontra em fase de resolução.

Lamentamos todos incómodos causados e agradecemos pela compreensão. — Vodafone Portugal (@VodafonePT) 13 июня 2019 г.

​MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW