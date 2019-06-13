Register
17:16 GMT +313 June 2019
    A knife seized by UK police during Operation Ballymore. Thirty five people have been arrested following a series of linked arrest warrants, as part of a long-running operation targeting suspects involved in drug-dealing and violence in Hackney borough.

    'Most at Risk': Knife and Offensive Weapon Offences Reach Highest Level for Decade in UK

    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Europe
    111

    In the year ending March 2019 37 percent of knife offences resulted in an immediate custodial sentence, compared with 22 percent in 2009 when the data was first published. The figures don’t include offences of possession, threatening with an offensive weapon or possession of an article with a blade or point, murders or assaults.

    Knife and offensive weapon offences have risen in the UK to their highest level in nearly a decade, figures published by the Ministry of Justice have revealed.

    The stats show there were 22,041 knife and weapon offences in the year ending March 2019, representing an increase of 34 percent since 2015, when the total was 16,438, and the highest rate since 2010, when the figure was 23,667.

    ​The number of juvenile offenders convicted or cautioned for possession or threats using a knife or offensive weapon increased by 48 percent between March 2015 and March 2019.

    The increase in adult offenders over the same period was 31 percent - adult offenders still accounted for 74 percent of the total increase in cautions and convictions during the period. There was also an increasing number of repeat offenders, with the proportion of offenders with a previous knife or offensive weapon offence rising to 28 percent, the highest level since 2009, when it was 20 percent.

    In March, over 10,000 knives were seized and 1,372 suspects arrested during a week-long knife crime crackdown - officers carried out 3,771 weapons searches, during which 342 knives were found and 10,215 were handed in as part of amnesties.

    The figures also indicated an ever-rising number of repeat offenders - offenders with a previous knife or offensive weapon offence rose to 28 percent, the highest level since 2009, when it was 20 percent.

    Justice Minister Robert Buckland claimed the figures show “if you’re caught carrying a knife you’re more likely to be sent to prison – and for longer – than at any time in the last decade”.

    “But we are doing more – the government’s Offensive Weapons Act will make it harder for young people to buy knives and help the police target those most at risk of being drawn into serious violence,” he added.

    Knife and offensive weapon offences reach highest level for decade

