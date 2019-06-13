Register
21:49 GMT +313 June 2019
    Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives to attend the weekly meeting of the Cabinet at 10 Downing Street in central London on May 21, 2019.

    Billy No-Mates? UK Home Sec Sajid Javid Wasn't Invited to Dinner With Trump, Calls it 'Odd'

    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    A royal banquet for US President Donald Trump during his visit to the UK was attended by key members of parliament, the Royal Family, and more junior cabinet members such as Secretary of State for the Environment, but one frontbencher was not on the guest list.

    The UK Home Secretary and Tory leadership contender Sajid Javid has called his lack of invitation to the state banquet for President Donald Trump “odd” and that he “did not like it” in a conversation with BBC’s Radio 4.

    He explained that he had requested an explanation from Number 10 to which they simply replied “No”.

    The lavish state dinner was hosted by the Queen on the evening June 3rd and was attended by senior members of the cabinet 

    This event was a centrepiece of Trump’s official visit to the UK, and of the most important figures in British and American politics and business were in attendance.

    A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said that invitations were limited and that it would not be appropriate to discuss who was asked to attend the dinner at Buckingham Palace.

     

    Number 10 had apparently told Mr Javid that invitations “don’t always” get sent to home secretaries.

    However the first women to hold the office, Jacqui Smith, has rebutted this suggestion saying that she attended every state banquet during her tenure as home secretary.

    The home secretary had previously criticised President Trump in 2017 for retweeting a post from the group “Britain First’, accusing the president of endorsing a "vile hate-filled organisation that hates me and people like me".

    ​However, when asked if he believed if he had been slighted due to his Islamic faith he said: "I am not saying that at all. I really don't know."

    ​BBC corresponded Ross Hawkins pointed out that Amber Rudd had been invited to a state banquet for the King of Spain in 2017 and that that Javid himself had attended the state dinner for President Xi Jinping of China in 2015.

    ​Some critics joked that Mr Javid’s signing of the US extradition order for Julian Assange might win him favour to be invited to the next state banquet.

    ​Others called out the home secretary for selective attitude at his lack of invitation compared to government policy.

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Speaker of the House John Bercow, Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Vince Cable, and Westminster leader of the SNP Ian Blackford all refused to attend the event.

    Mr Corbyn, who later addressed protestors in London against Trumps visit, refused on the grounds that the UK should not “rolling out the red carpet “ for a president who used “racist and misogynist” rhetoric. 

    However he did offer a separate meeting with President Trump to discuss “all matters of interest”, an offer which Trump declined.

    Since the resignation of Theresa May, Sajid Javid has entered the race to replace her as Tory leader, which would make him the first Muslim prime minister of the UK.

