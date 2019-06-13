Moscow Says Concerned by US Move to Deploy Reconnaissance Drones Squadron in Poland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is concerned by the Washington-Warsaw decision that the United States will establish a reconnaissance squadron of its MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles in Poland, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Of course, we are concerned. This reflects the policy of fanning military tensions in Europe, especially on the so-called NATO's eastern flank. Largely destabilizing and escalating programs are being implemented under spurious pretexts", Ryabkov told reporters.

The senior official added that Moscow would seek explanations from the United States about its plans to deploy weapons in space.

“Among other things, yes. This is one of the elements of the overall picture, which now forms the situation in the sphere of strategic stability”, Ryabkov told reporters.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda held a meeting in Washington. According to a joint declaration on bilateral defence cooperation, the United States will establish a reconnaissance squadron of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles in Poland.

Additionally, the declaration stipulated the establishment of a Combat Training Center (CTC) in Drawsko Pomorskie and several other sites and a US Division Headquarters in Poland.

The sides also agreed to set up an aerial port of debarkation "to support the movement of forces for training or contingency"; an area support group; a US special operations forces group to support various operations; and infrastructure to back the presence of "an armored brigade combat team, a combat aviation brigade, and a combat sustainment support battalion" in Poland.

For months, there have been speculations about the US plans to set up a military base and enhance its presence in Poland, which is one of its NATO allies. The Eastern European country's leadership has cited the alleged Russian threat as one of the reasons for its military build-up.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that it will never attack any of the NATO countries. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, NATO is well aware of the lack of Moscow’s plans to attack any country and uses the alleged threat as a pretext to deploy more equipment and troops near Russia's border.