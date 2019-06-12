Register
    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Boris Johnson speaks at a fringe event during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Boris Johnson speaks at a fringe event during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

    Boris Johnson Launches Campaign for PM Office in London to Replace Theresa May (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Rui Vieira © AP Photo / Rui Vieira
    1 / 2
    Johnson is one of the ten candidates taking part in the race for the prime minister's post. Some of his other rivals are Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt, former secretary of state for exiting the EU Dominic Raab and Secretary of State for Environment Michael Gove. 

    Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is launching his political campaign in London on Wednesday as he previously presented his candidacy to run for the UK PM's office to replace outgoing Theresa May. 

    This comes after the Conservative Private Members' Committee confirmed on Monday that a total of 10 candidates will run for the leadership of the UK Conservative Party and the office of the prime minister.

    The next UK leader will be challenged by Brexit as the negotiations remain in a deadlock. UK Prime Theresa May has recently stepped down as the Conservative Party's leader after failing to achieve a consensus in parliament and within her own party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union. She will remain a caretaker prime minister until her party elects a new leader in July.

    Brussels has stressed multiple times that it would not renegotiate the Brexit agreement it reached with May last year or discuss a future trade deal with the United Kingdom without a divorce payment.

