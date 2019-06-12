Leader of Merkel's CDU Calls Rise of China 'Systemic Challenge' for Europe, US

Under Donald Trump, the United states has shifted dramatically toward strategic competition with China, challenging the Asian superpower on both trade and security.

Germany's leader-in-waiting Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has said that the rise of Beijing is posing a "systemic challenge" for Europe and for the United States.

Speaking on Wednesday at a conference hosted by a German think-tank that advocates closer US-EU ties, Angela Merkel's successor as CDU leader stated that Germany should "find common ground" with the United States on how to deal with China.

However, she refused to describe China as an enemy, instead referring to it as an "economic competitor".

The European Union, and Germany in particular, has traditionally been close to China. Last year, China became the second-largest exporter of goods into the EU as well as the biggest importer.

Germany has come under pressure from the Trump administration in recent months in the wake of the US efforts to choke off Chinese tech giant Huawei and tackle Beijing on trade.

In May, Trump raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and effectively banned American companies doing business with Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei.

Trump also threatened last week to hit Beijing with tariffs on at least $300 billion in Chinese goods, which would cover almost all Chinese exports to the United States.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW