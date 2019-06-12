New Anti-Brexit Banksy Street Art Spotted in London (PHOTO)

New graffiti by the famous British street artist Banksy appeared at London’s Royal Academy of Arts.
A photo published on the artist’s official Instagram page depicts his latest painting, which portrays a shuttered entryway to the customs control area for people arriving from the European Union. The locked door is emblazoned with a sign meant to read KEEP OUT; however, the letter 'T' has been removed from the sign by a jet-setting rat, who is using the letter to smash open a lock at the bottom of the passageway in an attempt to open it.
