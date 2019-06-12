Hostage Situation in Prison in Northwest France Resolved - Justice Minister

Earlier, BFMTV broadcaster reported that a 35-year old prisoner had released one of the two hostages — an intern — that he had taken hostage earlier in the day. The prisoner kept a warden hostage, using a self-made weapon.
According to the broadcaster, the prisoner has been detained.
The prisoner had been demanding to be relocated to another facility. Reportedly, he suffers from psychological problems and was previously transferred to Conde-sur-Sarthe after taking some people hostage.
