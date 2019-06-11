France Breaks Up Cell Which Planned Attacks on Jews, Muslims - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - French law enforcers have busted an ultra-right cell members of which were planning attacks on Jews and Muslims, BFMTV reported on Tuesday.

Five members of the organization were arrested by the authorities between September 2018 and May 2019, BFMTV reported. These five suspects are the members of an ultra-right group dubbed "Black Bird."

An assistant volunteer constable and a 15-year-old are among those detained. The constable was the first man detained by the authorities. The searches at his place revealed a trove of explosives, Kalashnikovs and other rifles.

While plotting their attacks, the suspects mentioned several targets, including various Muslim places of worship and an annual event the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF).