UK to Not Get a Better Deal on Brexit - German Minister to Conservative Party

Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth stressed on Tuesday in an interview with Reuters that the EU will not be prepared to renegotiate the previously hammered out Brexit agreement no matter who becomes the new British prime minister.

"The EU and its member states cannot be blackmailed," the German minister said. "I see no willingness to restart negotiations from the beginning. The candidates would do well to bear that in mind in the course of their internal party campaigns."

The UK political landscape has been heavily impacted by the Brexit deadlock, with the historically two strongest parties bleeding support. UK Prime Theresa May has recently stepped down as the Conservative Party leader after failing to achieve a consensus in parliament and within her own party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union. She will remain a caretaker prime minister until her party elects a new leader in July.

Brussels has previously said that it would not renegotiate the Brexit deal it reached with May last year or discuss a future trade deal with the United Kingdom without a divorce payment.

