ATHENS (Sputnik) - A boat carrying asylum seekers overturned off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least six people, Greece-based ANA-MPA news service reported.

At least 58 people were rescued in the incident, Greece-based ANA-MPA news service said. The survivors are being transported to the port city of Mitilini on Lesbos.

The nationalities of the migrants are unclear.

Greece remains the top destination of the asylum seekers who flee the devastating conflicts in the Middle East and North and Central Africa.