Register
07:54 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-16

    Bulgarian Finance Minister: Country Unlikely to Pay for F-16s by Instalments

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Bulgaria’s Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said that Bulgaria in the acquisition of F-16s most likely will not be able to agree on payment by instalments as reported by NOVA Channel.

    To the following question about whether Bulgaria will be able to pay the entire amount at once, the minister answered in the affirmative.

    “[Bulgaria] can afford to pay immediately. The amount is quite serious, but, fortunately, it is possible”, Goranov said.

    The head of the ministry said that the acquisition of aircraft is a priority for Bulgaria.

    “Two billion leva are quite a large amount, but since this is a priority for us and we are members of NATO, this effort probably should be made”, the minister added.

    A US Air Force F-16 jet during a NATO exercise in Estonia, June 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Bulgarian Politician Calls American F-16 'Most Expensive Vacuum Cleaner'
    It should be noted that Bulgarian Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov at the same time insisted on payment in instalments, since a one-time payment would not allow starting the implementation of other projects on the modernisation of the armed forces. Members of the commission for defence also expressed concern that the high price of jet fighters could jeopardise the financing of weapons for the land forces and navy.

    READ MORE: 'We Are Not Going to Attack Russia With F-16s' – Bulgarian Defence Minister

    The amount of two billion leva (just over 1.1 billion US dollars) is the maximum that Bulgaria is ready to pay for American fighters. In early June, the US Congress also designated its ceiling price: it amounted to almost 1.7 billion US dollars. According to the US Ambassador to Bulgaria Eric Rubin, the real cost will be lower, as negotiations on this issue are still ongoing. The head of the Bulgarian Defence Ministry at the same time admitted that the parties may not come to an agreement on the price of the aircraft, and has estimated this probability at 25%.

    Earlier, Karakachanov also said that Bulgaria intended to purchase new fighters for the modernisation of the army, and not with the aim of attacking Russia. The minister called such speculations “nonsense”.

    Related:

    'Ghost' in the Air: WATCH 'Aggressor' F-16 Disguised as Su-57 Take to the Skies
    US State Dept Approves Possible $1.67Bln Sale of F-16 Jets to Bulgaria - DSCA
    Bulgarian Party Chairman Wants US to Give F-16s to the Country FOR FREE
    Tags:
    payment, F16, Krasimir Karakachanov, Vladislav Goranov, Bulgaria, USA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse