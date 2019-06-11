Glasgow Airport Workers Say Planning Another Strike in Series of Protest Actions in June

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Employees of Glasgow Airport will hold another strike on June 24 in addition to those already slated to take place in the days to come as part of their fight for rise in salaries and protest against the airport owner’s decision to scrap the existing pension scheme, the UK’s Unite the Union trade union announced on Monday.

The planned strikes will follow similar actions on Friday and Monday when airport security and fire employees, as well as engineering technicians, stopped performing their duties for 12 hours, thereby causing long delays at the airport.

"It has now been announced that a further four hour stoppage will take place on Monday 24 June 2019 between 06:00 to 10:00 to add to the forthcoming days of action: 14 June between 04:00-08:00 [and] 21 June between 08.30 and 14.30," the trade union said in a statement.

According to the trade union, the workers and the employer have been in dispute over "a pay claim and Glasgow Airport withdrawing from negotiations over its proposal to close its pension scheme to existing members."

Pat McIlvogue, Unite regional industrial officer, said that "the workers are resolute and we will continue to add further days of action until Glasgow Airport gets back round the negotiating table," noting that the trade union was ready to engage in talks.