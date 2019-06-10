Register
10 June 2019
    SPD-Parteitag in Bonn

    Germany’s SPD Poised to Ditch Merkel’s Grand Coalition in Favour of New Three-Way Alliance

    Sputnik/ M.Joppa
    Europe
    As one of Europe's biggest centre-left parties, the SPD have alternated power with the conservatives for decades but their junior-role in Merkel’s ruling coalition for two straight terms has seen them punished in the polls.

    According to Euronews, Members of Germany’s Social Democrat’s (SPD) have called for a three-way left alliance as a unified bloc as an alternative to Chancellor Merkel’s “grand coalition” between the two largest parties over their poor election results. 

    Despite key victories for the party on migration and energy, the coalition suffered a blow in the European elections, securing just 16 per cent of the vote.

    Senior SPD figures have suggested a left-wing alliance including the resurgent Greens, who are leading the governing conservatives in some polls, and The Left, a successor party to East Germany’s ruling communists.

    Andrea Nahles German Minister of Labor and Social Affairs arrives for thecabinet meeting of the German government after Sunday's general elections at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    SPD Leader Resignation Puts Extra Strain on Wobbling German Coalition Government
    This new alliance could quicken Merkel’s exit and trigger a snap general election, a minority government, or a fragile three-way coalition.

    Deputy SPD leader Ralf Stegner told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that “of course” a leftist alliance was “the strategic alternative to one with the conservatives.” Malu Dreyer, one of the three intermittent leaders of the SPD, also proposed the idea: “We need to boost our credibility. One option is of course a coalition of the SPD, Greens and Left,” she told Saturday’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

    Their comments add some legitimacy to the bid from the left of the party for such a three-way alliance which has never materialised at the national level but has in two federal states. The three parties are attempting to forge a left-coalition in the state of Breman, despite the Christian Democrats (CDU) winning most votes in May. Indicating that the CDU may not hope to keep power even by coming first in elections.

    This comes as Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) hits a new low in public approval ratings, reflecting growing disillusionment in the ruling party largely due to their open-door immigration policies.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, is flanked by Martin Schulz, right, chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, and Bavarian Governor Horst Seehofer, chairman of the Christian Social Union, CSU
    © AP Photo / Kay Nietfeld/dpa
    Germany’s CDU May Return to Conservativism After Merkel's Exit – SPD Lawmaker
    Merkel protege and CDU chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has also defied her party by working alongside the Greens.

    In a warning to centre-left voters she said: "Anyone who dreams of a new government and votes Green must know they could wake up with the Left party," she told Bild am Sonntag. "Bremen shows: if in doubt, the Greens will always prefer the left to conservative policies."

    The growth of alternative political parties, such as Alternative for Deutschland (AFD) and The Greens, emerges from the dissatisfaction with the Merkel governments response to the growing refugee crisis, which has seen thousands of people crossing the Mediterranean Sea into Europe from war-torn countries during her tenure as chancellor.

     

    The Greens, Die Linke, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Germany, Merkel
