    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Boris Johnson speaks at a fringe event during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

    Johnsonomics: Boris Johnson Mulls Slashing Taxes for Rich UK Earners as Part of Tory Leadership Bid

    © AP Photo / Rui Vieira
    Europe
    The news comes after outgoing UK prime minister Theresa May officially resigned on 7 June, sparking a leadership contest for No 10, with several candidates launching their political platforms.

    Tory leadership hopeful Boris Johnson has pledged to cut income taxes for citizens earning over £50,000 a year.

    The MP for Uxbridge and former foreign secretary told the London Telegraph that he would raise the payment threshold for workers paying 40 percent from £50,000 to £80,000.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech on the first day of the Conservative party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, central England, on October 2, 2016.
    © AFP 2019 / Adrian Dennis
    Boris Johnson Vows to Withhold Brexit Divorce Bill Unless EU Agrees Better Exit Terms
    But the move would cost UK taxpayers roughly £9.6bn a year in lost revenues, with Johnson stating he has planned a contingency fund in the Treasury to pay for the aftermath of a no-deal Brexit.

    Mr Johnson said that the UK "should be cutting corporation tax and other business taxes” and that "thresholds of income tax" to "help the huge numbers that have been captured in the higher rate by fiscal drag”.

    “We can go for much greater economic growth – and still be the cleanest, greenest society on earth,” Johson said.
    He added that his pledge would help raise funds for the £26.6bn allocated for a hard Brexit by Chancellor of the Exchequers Philip Hammond.

    READ MORE: Merkel Could Be Willing to Renegotiate Brexit With New PM - Jeremy Hunt

    Mr Johnson had been rehired by the Daily Telegraph to write columns at a salary of £275,000 a year, for just ten hours of writing a month for his weekly column, according to the Guardian.

    READ MORE: UK Court Throws Out Attempt to Prosecute Boris Johnson Over Alleged Brexit 'Lie'

    Mr. Johnson’s pledges come as several candidates – Health secretary Matt Hancock, Defra chief Michael Gove, former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, International Development secretary Rory Stewart, former Home secretary Amber Rudd, Home secretary Savid Javid and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, among others – are contending for Theresa May’s position at Downing Street. Competitors have a deadline of 17:00 on Monday to enter the race and must receive backing from eight or more MPs to participate.

