UK Weather Forecasters Warn of Possible Flooding

The Met Office has warned the UK will be battered by heavy rains and thunderstorms, and issued a severe Yellow warning.

The weather warnings will be in place until Thursday, and the dire weather could cause travel chaos for thousands, according to reports.

READ MORE: About 45,000 People Evacuated in Flood-Hit Southeast China — Authorities

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services," the Met Office warned as quoted by the Express.

Heavy #rain will cause disruption this afternoon across London and parts of southeast England, with flooding likely in places as well as travel delays. Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/SJddGNnXyd — Met Office (@metoffice) June 10, 2019

​Heavy rain is expected to hit east and southeast England at first, and it later it could spread slowly to north and west through the day to reach parts of Wales and northern England.

Up to 50mm of rainfall is predicted to hit some parts of the UK.