Huawei Grilled By UK MPs Amid 5G Row, US-China Trade War (VIDEO)

Huawei representatives are being grilled in an inquiry by MPs in the House of Commons during a session on the future of the UK’s 5G infrastructure.

The topic was brought to light as former UK defence secretary Gavin Williamson revealed plans to partially integrate Huawei's technology into the UK's future 5G infrastructure, after which he was fired by UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Chinese tech company Huawei has been accused by the United States, as well as a number of other countries, of stealing commercial information. Washington also suspects Huawei of working for the government of China — a US adversary and party to the major and ongoing trade war with Washington.

