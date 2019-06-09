Register
21:46 GMT +309 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Moldovan Gov't Elected Legitimately, Will Not Honor Constitutional Court Decisions - Sandu

    © Sputnik / Sputnik
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Moldovan parliament and government were elected legitimately and therefore will not abide by the Constitutional Court's rulings, Prime Minister Maia Sandu told Sputnik.

    "The parliament and the government that I head are legally elected bodies and cannot be dissolved by anyone. Moreover, the Constitutional Court does not have such powers, therefore we will not abide by decisions that run contrary to law and the will of citizens", Sandu said.

    She added that the Democratic Party of Moldova, led by Vladimir Plahotniuc, should be ultimately brought to account for attempts to usurp power.

    "Plahotniuc and his clique have already crossed beyond all legal limits and even common sense and stubbornly do not want to transfer power to the legitimate government. So, they will have to bear a responsibility to the full extent of the law for the usurpation of power", Sandu added.

    Protest rallies in Moldova
    © Sputnik / Miroslav Rotar
    Acting Moldovan President Pavel Filip Says He's Signed Decree to Dissolve Parliament
    The Party of Socialists, which supports rapprochement with Russia, and the pro-EU ACUM bloc signed a cooperation agreement on Saturday and formed a government after months of political stalemate, triggered by the indecisive February elections. Sandu, whose candidacy was put forward by President Igor Dodon, was elected as prime minister by the two parties at a parliamentary meeting.

    The Moldovan Constitutional Court has declared these decisions unconstitutional, believing that the current parliament had until June 7 to form a new government after the elections and, since it failed to do so, should be dissolved.

    READ MORE: EU Calls for Dialogue in Moldova Amid Country's Tense Political Situation - Statement

    Vladimir Plahotniuc, the leader of the Democratic Party, attends a press statement in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Moldovans voted Sunday in a three-way parliamentary election, between the broadly pro-Russia socialists, the Democrats, and a pro-European group. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Slams Actions of Former Ruling Moldovan Democratic Party as 'Criminal'
    Earlier on Sunday, the court ruled to transfer Dodon's presidential powers to ex-Prime Minister and Democratic Party member Pavel Filip. The latter then signed a decree to dissolve the parliament and set snap elections for September 6.

    Dodon has described the move to use the court, which he says is controlled by the Democrats, to strip him of office as a "desperate" attempt to usurp power in the country.

     

    Related:

    EU Calls for Dialogue in Moldova Amid Country's Tense Political Situation - Statement
    Moldova's Party of Socialists Wins Elections With Over 31% of Votes - Official
    WATCH Truck Ram Dodon’s Motorcade in Moldova
    Tags:
    constitutional court, government, Moldova
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beaches, Sunshine & Swimsuit-Clad Girls: What Soviet-Era Vacation Looked Like
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse