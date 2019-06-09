Moldovan Gov't Elected Legitimately, Will Not Honor Constitutional Court Decisions - Sandu

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Moldovan parliament and government were elected legitimately and therefore will not abide by the Constitutional Court's rulings, Prime Minister Maia Sandu told Sputnik.

"The parliament and the government that I head are legally elected bodies and cannot be dissolved by anyone. Moreover, the Constitutional Court does not have such powers, therefore we will not abide by decisions that run contrary to law and the will of citizens", Sandu said.

She added that the Democratic Party of Moldova, led by Vladimir Plahotniuc, should be ultimately brought to account for attempts to usurp power.

"Plahotniuc and his clique have already crossed beyond all legal limits and even common sense and stubbornly do not want to transfer power to the legitimate government. So, they will have to bear a responsibility to the full extent of the law for the usurpation of power", Sandu added.

The Party of Socialists, which supports rapprochement with Russia, and the pro-EU ACUM bloc signed a cooperation agreement on Saturday and formed a government after months of political stalemate, triggered by the indecisive February elections. Sandu, whose candidacy was put forward by President Igor Dodon, was elected as prime minister by the two parties at a parliamentary meeting.

The Moldovan Constitutional Court has declared these decisions unconstitutional, believing that the current parliament had until June 7 to form a new government after the elections and, since it failed to do so, should be dissolved.

Earlier on Sunday, the court ruled to transfer Dodon's presidential powers to ex-Prime Minister and Democratic Party member Pavel Filip. The latter then signed a decree to dissolve the parliament and set snap elections for September 6.

Dodon has described the move to use the court, which he says is controlled by the Democrats, to strip him of office as a "desperate" attempt to usurp power in the country.