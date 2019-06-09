Right-Wing Activists Protest in Germany's Chemnitz After Knife Attack (PHOTOS)

An attack in which an 18-year-old Syrian allegedly injured a 41-year-old German man with a knife has ignited protests in the German city of Chemnitz.

About fifty right-wing protesters have taken to the streets of Chemnitz after a fight broke out during a Muslim community street festival on 8 June in the city centre, while the local right-wing group, Pro Chemnitz, held a demonstration nearby with a BBQ event, according to local daily Freie Presse.

Police said they worked on an investigation on charges of dangerous assault in which a German man sustained a hand injured.

Social media users have shared some photos of the protest.

Touristen aus Hongkong lassen sich vom Foto am Karl-Marx-Kopf nicht abhalten, während dort vor Umvolkung gewarnt wird. Unsere künftigen Stadträtinnen Susann Mäder und Kathleen Kuhfuß sind bei @_C_Nazifrei dabei. pic.twitter.com/53UVrl2yoI — Die GRÜNEN Chemnitz (@chemnitzgruene) 9 июня 2019 г.

Germany witnessed a series of anti-immigrant rallies and counterprotests in 2018. Thousands of people, including right-wing activists, took to the streets of the eastern city of Chemnitz. During the rallies, dozens of people were injured and hundreds were detained.

Germany welcomed nearly a million immigrants at the height of the refugee crisis in Europe in 2015. Berlin's open-door policy, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of people flooding the country from the Middle East and North Africa, has provoked criticism from those claiming that the security situation in the country has worsened due to the influx of migrants.